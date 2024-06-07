Sign up
Photo 930
Only the shadow knows
Female Northern Cardinal lifting off.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
ace
Great timing! Wonderful capture.
June 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun capture!
June 7th, 2024
Karen
ace
Great shadow, and a very neat action shot.
June 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
June 7th, 2024
