Only the shadow knows by dkellogg
Photo 930

Only the shadow knows

Female Northern Cardinal lifting off.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Great timing! Wonderful capture.
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a fun capture!
June 7th, 2024  
Karen ace
Great shadow, and a very neat action shot.
June 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
June 7th, 2024  
