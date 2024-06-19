Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 938
Calm before the storm
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
941
photos
50
followers
62
following
256% complete
View this month »
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Very nice - love that chain and the the weathered wooden pole in the foreground! Are you expecting bad weather?
June 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
@cocokinetic
Thank you Karen. A tropical depression is hitting the Texas coast right now. Nothing to serious and actually the rain is welcomed.
June 19th, 2024
Karen
ace
@dkellogg
As long as it stays a TD and continues to circulate and then dissipate over land, then for sure, it should be ok - and yes, with your photos of the dry creeks and all, I'm sure the rain will be much appreciated.
June 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
As long as it stays a TD and continues to circulate and then dissipate over land, then for sure, it should be ok - and yes, with your photos of the dry creeks and all, I'm sure the rain will be much appreciated.