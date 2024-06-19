Previous
Calm before the storm by dkellogg
Calm before the storm

19th June 2024

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Karen
Very nice - love that chain and the the weathered wooden pole in the foreground! Are you expecting bad weather?
June 19th, 2024  
Bucktree
@cocokinetic Thank you Karen. A tropical depression is hitting the Texas coast right now. Nothing to serious and actually the rain is welcomed.
June 19th, 2024  
Karen
@dkellogg
As long as it stays a TD and continues to circulate and then dissipate over land, then for sure, it should be ok - and yes, with your photos of the dry creeks and all, I'm sure the rain will be much appreciated.
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
