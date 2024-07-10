Sign up
Previous
Photo 963
Whitetail Deer
He’s contemplating about taking a bite out of those green apples.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
3
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
966
photos
50
followers
63
following
263% complete
View this month »
956
957
958
959
960
961
962
963
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2024 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Outstanding capture!
July 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
July 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and capture, I love the details.
July 10th, 2024
