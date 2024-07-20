Sign up
Photo 973
Light and Boulders
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
4
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 20th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Interesting to find the boulders grouped like this. Great find.
July 20th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful light!
July 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
July 20th, 2024
