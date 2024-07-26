Sign up
Previous
Photo 979
Quarry Golf Course
The Quarry golf course was designed and developed in 1993 from an abandoned rock quarry that was used by Alamo Cement Company.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
982
photos
51
followers
65
following
268% complete
View this month »
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Gorgeous greens. Dad would've loved playing there.
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, looks like a great course.
July 26th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 26th, 2024
