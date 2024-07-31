Previous
Cowboy Boots by dkellogg
Cowboy Boots

These iconic 40 foot tall boots are in front of a mall.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

@dkellogg
Corinne C ace
They dwarf the buildings around!
July 31st, 2024  
