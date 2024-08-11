Previous
Texas Flag by dkellogg
Texas Flag

On top of the Emily Morgan Hotel that I posted yesterday.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Beautiful POV on that lovely flat against the blue-sky.
August 11th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely shot
August 11th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
August 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this lovely tower with its intricate details.
August 11th, 2024  
