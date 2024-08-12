Previous
Hospital Room by dkellogg
Photo 996

Hospital Room

at Alamo Plaza.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
272% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
I like the golden tones and textures you've captured. Such a somber place.
August 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise