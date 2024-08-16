Previous
Trace Amigos by dkellogg
Trace Amigos

In a few months these three friends will be fighting each other over their girlfriends.
Mags ace
LOL! So true! Amazing capture.
August 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous that they are looking right at you! I spy another one laying behind the trees on the left. Is this beautiful shot taken in a garden or a park?
August 16th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. I snapped this shot off this morning and it is of my neighbors backyard.
August 16th, 2024  
