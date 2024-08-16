Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
Trace Amigos
In a few months these three friends will be fighting each other over their girlfriends.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
3
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1003
photos
52
followers
65
following
273% complete
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
LOL! So true! Amazing capture.
August 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous that they are looking right at you! I spy another one laying behind the trees on the left. Is this beautiful shot taken in a garden or a park?
August 16th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you Diana. I snapped this shot off this morning and it is of my neighbors backyard.
August 16th, 2024
