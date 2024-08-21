Sign up
Photo 1005
Espada Aqueduct
Built in 1740, this 6 mile aqueduct still carries water to the Espada Mission Church.
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1008
photos
53
followers
65
following
bkb in the city
ace
Very impressive
August 21st, 2024
