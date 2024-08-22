Previous
One Lane Bridge by dkellogg
One Lane Bridge

22nd August 2024

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice pic!
August 22nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Great pov, LL
August 22nd, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice in monochrome
August 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful b/w with great leading lines and pov.
August 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautifully poignant capture considering there are very few of these old bridges left. There are 2 within a couple miles of me and they are in such bad shape the gravel roads have been barricaded off for a couple of years, evidently not fixing them anytime soon. Black & white was the only choice for this one!! :)

August 22nd, 2024  
