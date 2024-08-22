Sign up
Previous
Photo 1006
One Lane Bridge
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
5
5
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1009
photos
53
followers
65
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
August 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great pov, LL
August 22nd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in monochrome
August 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful b/w with great leading lines and pov.
August 22nd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautifully poignant capture considering there are very few of these old bridges left. There are 2 within a couple miles of me and they are in such bad shape the gravel roads have been barricaded off for a couple of years, evidently not fixing them anytime soon. Black & white was the only choice for this one!! :)
August 22nd, 2024
