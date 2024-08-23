Previous
Aransas Bay by dkellogg
Photo 1007

Aransas Bay

I don't always go shooting, but when I do,
I use a DSLR camera.
Aim careful my friends.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Wylie ace
Lovely light in the clouds
August 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful b&w sea and skyscape.
August 23rd, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition
August 23rd, 2024  
