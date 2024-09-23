Previous
Introducing Mandy by dkellogg
I traveled to Fort Worth yesterday to adopt Mandy. She is a rescue Brittany that is 8 years old and needed a forever home. She is settling in and is doing great.
@dkellogg
Christine Sztukowski ace
She so lucky to have you
September 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Pretty girl! Thank you for rescuing a senior dog!
September 23rd, 2024  
Jerzy ace
What a sweet gal and lucky you...and lucky Mandy. I'm sure you will develop that bond that she needs and your life will be better for it. We hope to see more of her, Great capture,
September 23rd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Hello sweet Mandy! What a lovely addition to your family. I love to see people adopting senior pets.
September 23rd, 2024  
