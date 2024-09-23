Sign up
Previous
Photo 1024
Introducing Mandy
I traveled to Fort Worth yesterday to adopt Mandy. She is a rescue Brittany that is 8 years old and needed a forever home. She is settling in and is doing great.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
4
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1027
photos
57
followers
70
following
280% complete
View this month »
1017
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
1024
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
23rd September 2024 7:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
She so lucky to have you
September 23rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty girl! Thank you for rescuing a senior dog!
September 23rd, 2024
Jerzy
ace
What a sweet gal and lucky you...and lucky Mandy. I'm sure you will develop that bond that she needs and your life will be better for it. We hope to see more of her, Great capture,
September 23rd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Hello sweet Mandy! What a lovely addition to your family. I love to see people adopting senior pets.
September 23rd, 2024
