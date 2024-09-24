Previous
Snow White by dkellogg
Snow White

24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Renee Salamon ace
So cute, hopefully he’ll escape Christmas
September 24th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
What a great shot - looks like it is posing.
September 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 24th, 2024  
Mags ace
Sweet Snow White ducky! A beautiful capture.
September 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovey pose
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great clarity and light!
September 24th, 2024  
