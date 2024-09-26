Previous
No Texting while Driving by dkellogg
No Texting while Driving

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Ha ha! Great candid! I suppose dad is not worried about wrecking the stroller.
September 26th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Nice streetie! I so wish people would put their phones away and just look where they're going!!
September 26th, 2024  
