Photo 1027
No Texting while Driving
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
2
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
1030
photos
57
followers
70
following
281% complete
View this month »
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great candid! I suppose dad is not worried about wrecking the stroller.
September 26th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Nice streetie! I so wish people would put their phones away and just look where they're going!!
September 26th, 2024
