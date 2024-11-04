Previous
Blade Runner by dkellogg
Blade Runner

Another ship coming from China with a cargo of blades used on those huge windmills. There is a large cache nearby on the coast and from there they are trucked out to various states to litter the landscape.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, those are pretty huge blades! I love your title ;-)
November 4th, 2024  
