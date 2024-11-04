Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1044
Blade Runner
Another ship coming from China with a cargo of blades used on those huge windmills. There is a large cache nearby on the coast and from there they are trucked out to various states to litter the landscape.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1048
photos
58
followers
71
following
286% complete
View this month »
1037
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
Latest from all albums
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
4
1043
1044
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, those are pretty huge blades! I love your title ;-)
November 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close