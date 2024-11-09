Previous
Cultural Interface by dkellogg
Photo 1049

Cultural Interface

A new sculpture in Rockport by artist, Steve Russell.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Mags ace
So beautifully shot with you sunrise or sunset in the background.
November 9th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
November 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture
November 9th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I love how you have silhouetted the sculpture against the rising sun. (Or is it setting sun)
November 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful pov, very moving sculpture. You’ve captured it perfectly
November 9th, 2024  
