Photo 1049
Cultural Interface
A new sculpture in Rockport by artist, Steve Russell.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
ace
So beautifully shot with you sunrise or sunset in the background.
November 9th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
November 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture
November 9th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
I love how you have silhouetted the sculpture against the rising sun. (Or is it setting sun)
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful pov, very moving sculpture. You’ve captured it perfectly
November 9th, 2024
