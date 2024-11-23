Previous
Gruene Hall by dkellogg
Photo 1063

Gruene Hall

Built in 1878. Gruene Hall is Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall and has live music every day.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture - of this special community building (if walls could talk).
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags ace
Marvelous! I'll bet there's some two-stepping going on in there.
November 23rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Wow, that's a lot of years of dancing!
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact