Previous
Photo 1063
Gruene Hall
Built in 1878. Gruene Hall is Texas’ oldest continually operating dance hall and has live music every day.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
3
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1067
photos
59
followers
73
following
291% complete
View this month »
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture - of this special community building (if walls could talk).
November 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
Marvelous! I'll bet there's some two-stepping going on in there.
November 23rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, that's a lot of years of dancing!
November 23rd, 2024
