Floor Boards by dkellogg
Photo 1071

Floor Boards

Found in an old general store. License plates used to cover holes in the floor.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful use of the number plates
December 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
What a wonderful find and capture! Here license plates get stolen regularly and now I know why ;-)
December 1st, 2024  
