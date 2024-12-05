Previous
High Cotton & Black Gold by dkellogg
Photo 1075

High Cotton & Black Gold

Been driving by this for over twenty years. There are years when the cotton crop is very good, but the pump jack keeps producing oil every year. Photo taken two months ago along the coastal plain.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
294% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
What a very odd combo - great capture
December 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing to see.
December 5th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact