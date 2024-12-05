Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1075
High Cotton & Black Gold
Been driving by this for over twenty years. There are years when the cotton crop is very good, but the pump jack keeps producing oil every year. Photo taken two months ago along the coastal plain.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1079
photos
59
followers
74
following
294% complete
View this month »
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
What a very odd combo - great capture
December 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wow… amazing to see.
December 5th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close