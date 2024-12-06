Previous
Blue Heron by dkellogg
Photo 1076

Blue Heron

Perched on an abandoned duck blind in Copano Bay.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
It's a beautiful scene!
December 6th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini
A perfect photo op, perfectly captured & composed! The Heron looks quite impressive atop that rustic duck blind. Not only beautiful but so peaceful!
December 6th, 2024  
