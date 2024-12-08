Previous
Brown Pelicans by dkellogg
Brown Pelicans

They know where to find the fish.
Bucktree

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags
Some mighty fine silhouettes and a glorious sky.
December 8th, 2024  
Diana
Beautifully captured.
December 8th, 2024  
