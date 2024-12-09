Previous
Desert Silhouette by dkellogg
Desert Silhouette

Entrance to a ranch in South Texas
Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
What beautiful silhouettes in iron work. Great shot!
December 9th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
December 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous silhouette welcoming folks to that ranch! Speaks volumes!
December 9th, 2024  
