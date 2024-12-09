Sign up
Previous
Photo 1079
Desert Silhouette
Entrance to a ranch in South Texas
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
3
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1083
photos
59
followers
74
following
295% complete
View this month »
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
What beautiful silhouettes in iron work. Great shot!
December 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
December 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous silhouette welcoming folks to that ranch! Speaks volumes!
December 9th, 2024
