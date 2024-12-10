Sign up
Photo 1080
Whistling Ducks
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Mags
ace
Wow! Such an amazing shot! So many together. =)
December 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition
December 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Such a super photo of pretty ducks, I love the pinkness and distinct beaks. It’s really an amazing capture and POV.
Love it!!!
December 10th, 2024
Love it!!!