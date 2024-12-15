Sign up
Previous
Photo 1085
Drug Store Soda Fountain
Would be more inviting if the counter top wasn't so cluttered.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
3
3
Bucktree
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1089
photos
59
followers
74
following
297% complete
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
1085
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Corinne C
What a fabulous pic!
It reminds me of a puzzle or a book where you have to find hidden objects. Fav!
December 15th, 2024
Barb
Exactly,
@corinnec
This would be a most challenging jigsaw puzzle!
December 15th, 2024
Mags
Very nostalgic image and wonderful!
December 15th, 2024
It reminds me of a puzzle or a book where you have to find hidden objects. Fav!