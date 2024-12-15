Previous
Drug Store Soda Fountain by dkellogg
Drug Store Soda Fountain

Would be more inviting if the counter top wasn't so cluttered.
Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Corinne C ace
What a fabulous pic!
It reminds me of a puzzle or a book where you have to find hidden objects. Fav!
December 15th, 2024  
Barb ace
Exactly, @corinnec This would be a most challenging jigsaw puzzle!
December 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nostalgic image and wonderful!
December 15th, 2024  
