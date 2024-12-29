Previous
Lots a Rocks by dkellogg
Lots a Rocks

River rocks wet from rain.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Peter Dulis ace
love it
December 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
So many different textures and shapes. Lovely!
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
With nature peeping through the gaps…
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful shapes and sizes.
December 29th, 2024  
KV ace
Love the little green sprigs… nice one.
December 29th, 2024  
