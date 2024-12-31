Previous
Knockout Roses by dkellogg
Knockout Roses

In the garden. Haven’t had any winter weather yet.
31st December 2024

@dkellogg
@dkellogg
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 31st, 2024  
