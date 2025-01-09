Previous
Whitetail Buck by dkellogg
Whitetail Buck

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley ace
A wonderful photo… such elegance and poise. Beautiful to see.
January 9th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very nice, but wish they would stay in the woods and not eat my garden in town! I know we have invaded their territory!
January 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Magnificent capture of this beautiful buck!
January 9th, 2025  
