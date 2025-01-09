Sign up
Previous
Photo 1099
Whitetail Buck
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
3
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley
ace
A wonderful photo… such elegance and poise. Beautiful to see.
January 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very nice, but wish they would stay in the woods and not eat my garden in town! I know we have invaded their territory!
January 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Magnificent capture of this beautiful buck!
January 9th, 2025
