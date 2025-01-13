Sign up
Previous
Photo 1102
A Genius
This elderly man was standing in line. He reminded me of Albert Einstein.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
3
3
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
1106
photos
60
followers
74
following
301% complete
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
This is an amazing portrait and you are right...he definitely resembles Einstein!
January 13th, 2025
Jackie Snider
Great candid shot!
January 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Brilliant candid capture and yes, he does look like Albert.
January 13th, 2025
