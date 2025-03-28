Previous
Bird dogging the bird bath by dkellogg
Photo 1108

Bird dogging the bird bath

Mandy has fun stalking birds and squirrels in the backyard. I’m happy to report she hasn’t been successful yet.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

@dkellogg
