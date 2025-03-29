Sign up
Previous
Photo 1109
Loving the rain
First blooms in the garden.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
3
1
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1113
photos
62
followers
76
following
303% complete
View this month »
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2025 8:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
Such a pleasure to see fauna and flora appreciating rain that comes their way.
March 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful rose and rain drops!
March 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful dancing raindrops on the rose…
March 29th, 2025
