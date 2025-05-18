Previous
Mandy is pausing to smell the flowers. by dkellogg
Photo 1115

Mandy is pausing to smell the flowers.

18th May 2025 18th May 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Wow! Lovely fur baby among the zinnias. Your beds look so lush and healthy. Nice to see your image!
May 18th, 2025  
