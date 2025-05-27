Previous
Turkey Vulture hiding in tree by dkellogg
Turkey Vulture hiding in tree

The mockingbirds were chasing it away
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley ace
Clever hiding spot… I’ve never seen a mocking bird…
May 27th, 2025  
