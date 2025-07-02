Previous
Feral Cat by dkellogg
Photo 1127

Feral Cat

I think it is a Russian Blue. Spotted on the river bank in downtown San Antonio.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colouring and lovely green eyes.
July 2nd, 2025  
