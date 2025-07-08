Previous
The Light by dkellogg
Photo 1133

The Light

Former building of the San Antonio Light newspaper. The newspaper went out of business in 1993 leaving The Express News as the only large newspaper in town.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

@dkellogg
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
July 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
July 8th, 2025  
