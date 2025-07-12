Previous
Warm Breeze on a cloudy day by dkellogg
Photo 1137

Warm Breeze on a cloudy day

12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley ace
Super capture…. We’re having crazy weather in France…
July 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh I love the simplicity
July 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Super b&w!
July 12th, 2025  
