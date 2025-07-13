Previous
Ground Control to Major Tom by dkellogg
Photo 1138

Ground Control to Major Tom

This song takes you back to 1969
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYYRH4apXDo&list=RDiYYRH4apXDo&index=1
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
311% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How could I forget that song, I got married in '69. Lovely moon shot.
July 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture. Hubby and I were also married in'69 - it was a very good year.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact