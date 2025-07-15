Previous
Honey, Stop the car! by dkellogg
Honey, Stop the car!

Its Taco Tuesday
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Jerzy ace
I bet you get some great tacos in Texas to hit the breaks for. Love this off the beaten road shot.
July 15th, 2025  
