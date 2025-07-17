Sign up
Previous
Photo 1142
Sneaky Snake
I heard the birds making a loud ruckus in the backyard. I found the culprit in a tree. A large rat snake, harmless to me, but maybe not for the birds.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
1146
photos
59
followers
74
following
312% complete
View this month »
1135
1136
1137
1138
1139
1140
1141
1142
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gosh it looks huge!
July 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
He is very camouflage
July 17th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
July 17th, 2025
