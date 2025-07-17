Previous
Sneaky Snake by dkellogg
Photo 1142

Sneaky Snake

I heard the birds making a loud ruckus in the backyard. I found the culprit in a tree. A large rat snake, harmless to me, but maybe not for the birds.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
312% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gosh it looks huge!
July 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is very camouflage
July 17th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact