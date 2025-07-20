Previous
Zinnia by dkellogg
Zinnia

20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley
Such a perfect capture,,, very beautiful…
July 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Delightful
July 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Wonderful top-down view.
July 20th, 2025  
Mags
Splendid focus and detail!
July 20th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 20th, 2025  
Jerzy
Nice focus in this shot.
July 20th, 2025  
