Dueling Hummers by dkellogg
Photo 1149

Dueling Hummers

24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Bucktree

I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh…an incredible capture. So beautiful to see.
July 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Delightful
July 24th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch!
July 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Excellent photo!!
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photograph
July 24th, 2025  
