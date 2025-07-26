Previous
Shack and Awe by dkellogg
Shack and Awe

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Mags ace
Clever title! LOL! What a great find - super textures and tones.
July 26th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Love this, man and nature juxtaposition
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Nature could take over…
July 26th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
I love how nature is claiming this shack but your titleis also a real winner...very clever!! :)
July 26th, 2025  
