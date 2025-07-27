Previous
Stillness on Sycamore Lane by dkellogg
Stillness on Sycamore Lane

27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Karen ace
What takes this house could tell! Wonderful capture with a great caption - I can ‘feel’ the stillness.
July 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
Splendid b&w! The fence looks fairly new, but the place is in need of a lot of TLC.
July 27th, 2025  
