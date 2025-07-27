Sign up
Photo 1152
Stillness on Sycamore Lane
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
2
Bucktree
ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies.
Karen
ace
What takes this house could tell! Wonderful capture with a great caption - I can ‘feel’ the stillness.
July 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
Splendid b&w! The fence looks fairly new, but the place is in need of a lot of TLC.
July 27th, 2025
