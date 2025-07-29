Previous
Waxing Crescent by dkellogg
Photo 1154

Waxing Crescent

Last nights crescent moon.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So mysterious!
July 29th, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific clear shot, showcases the moon’s textures wonderfully. I love a crescent moon, such an iconic shape.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact