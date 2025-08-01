Previous
Happy Friday by dkellogg
Photo 1157

Happy Friday

1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ooo! A nice vodka martini. Cheers!
August 1st, 2025  
KV ace
Cheers!
August 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I'll drink to that
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact