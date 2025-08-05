Previous
Anvil at Rest by dkellogg
Photo 1161

Anvil at Rest

The blacksmith says to his wife, "I'm still hammering out my feelings for you. You are the anvil of my eye."
Oh that is so bad.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
Shirley ace
It is but funny
August 5th, 2025  
