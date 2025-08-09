Previous
This mornings Sturgeon Full Moon setting over the Texas Hill Country by dkellogg
Photo 1165

This mornings Sturgeon Full Moon setting over the Texas Hill Country

9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
319% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi
Superb!
August 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
A gorgeous moon shot!
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact