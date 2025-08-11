Previous
Window to the past by dkellogg
Photo 1167

Window to the past

11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
Photo Details

Karen ace
Fabulous ruins - such a great look at how marvellously buildings were put together using rock and wood. Such ingenuity.
August 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Superb image! I'm amazed the old wood is still holding.
August 11th, 2025  
