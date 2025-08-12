Previous
Longhorn with Calf by dkellogg
Photo 1168

Longhorn with Calf

12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Bucktree

ace
@dkellogg
I'm an amateur photographer and enjoy browsing through photos on different sites and also shooting my own photos. It's one of my favorite hobbies. Taking...
320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A fine set of horns and calf. Beautiful shot!
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact