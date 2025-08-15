Previous
The Iron Giant at Work by dkellogg
The Iron Giant at Work

This image doesn't capture to enormous size of this dragline. If you can enlarge the photo, the man operating this machine is in the small cab in the lower right corner of the crane.
@dkellogg
